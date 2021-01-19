Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Hits $8,644.16

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 58.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $8,644.16 and $38,659.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.00529766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.12 or 0.03915041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

