Etherparty (FUEL) Market Cap Reaches $242,280.56

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Etherparty has a market cap of $242,280.56 and $19,784.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

