Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.96

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.96 and last traded at $221.96, with a volume of 248131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

