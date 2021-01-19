EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $16,216.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00586670 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,095,484,587 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

