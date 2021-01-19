Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 4.5%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 36,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 102,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

