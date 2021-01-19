EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,222. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

