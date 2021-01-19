Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

ERFSF stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

