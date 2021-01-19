Evercore ISI Upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to “Outperform”

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.