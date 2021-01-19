Everex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234,406.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Everex has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $234,406.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.