Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Everi by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 60,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.