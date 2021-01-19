Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,799 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,371,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,025. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.