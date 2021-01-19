Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $37.03 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,002. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

