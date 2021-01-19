Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 17,568 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming accounts for 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. 4,891,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

