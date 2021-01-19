Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 36,317 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,317 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.