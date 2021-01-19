Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 42,238 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 6,415,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

