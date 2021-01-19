Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

