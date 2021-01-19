Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 697,798 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 697,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,064,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 395,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,562,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

