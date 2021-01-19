Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 202,573 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 933,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,697. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

