Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.48. 7,041,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,708. The firm has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

