Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,767 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Biogen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

