Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,968 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

