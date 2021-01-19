Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $80.84 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 943,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,839,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.95% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,614,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. 3,413,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,715. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

