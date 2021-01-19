Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

