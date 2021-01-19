Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $16,629.81 and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,185.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.46 or 0.03872949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00428309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.32 or 0.01429634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00567387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00444105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 675,132 coins and its circulating supply is 510,132 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

