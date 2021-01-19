extraDNA Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $312,399.18 and approximately $119,512.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,623.74 or 1.00027748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00348212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00598601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00150367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00028177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

