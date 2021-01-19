Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.04

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 40585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The stock has a market cap of $975.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

