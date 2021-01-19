F5 Networks (FFIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

