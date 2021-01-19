Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $13.45. Fang shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fang by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

