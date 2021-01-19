Fantasy Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $16,289.00 and $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.