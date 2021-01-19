Feathercoin Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $18,194.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004644 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,265,960 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

