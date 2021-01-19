Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AGM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. 40,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $856.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $693,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 669,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,421,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 327,871 shares of company stock worth $23,189,501 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 123,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

