Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Ferguson plc (FERG.L) news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 8,962 ($117.09) on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a market cap of £20.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,809.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,799.53.

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

