Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

