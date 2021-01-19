Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $70.44 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

