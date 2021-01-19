Financial Analysis: Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) vs. Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$156.77 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -15.20% -11.94% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Africa Oil currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.21%. Given Africa Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Summary

Africa Oil beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.