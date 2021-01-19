Financial Contrast: Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.7% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -7.34% -7.71% -4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avistar Communications and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avistar Communications and Allot Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications $110.10 million 4.54 -$8.66 million ($0.32) -44.34

Avistar Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

Summary

Allot Communications beats Avistar Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

