Firo (FIRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.14 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Firo has a total market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00013600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,345.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.66 or 0.03843904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00426020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.20 or 0.01420835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00565659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00437351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00283719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022168 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,446,174 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

