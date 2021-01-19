First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

FCNCA opened at $632.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $646.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $592.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

