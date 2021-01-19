First Command Bank Acquires 11,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,670. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.