First Command Bank Acquires 21,367 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 13.3% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,629,000 after purchasing an additional 849,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,213,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 8,485,020 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

