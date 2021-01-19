First Command Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 302,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

