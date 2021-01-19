First Command Bank Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.85. 99,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,110. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

