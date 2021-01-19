First Command Bank Sells 1,694 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,240. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

