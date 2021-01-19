First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

