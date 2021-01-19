First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

