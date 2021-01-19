First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.