First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

