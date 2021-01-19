First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.78

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.78 and last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 40899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.