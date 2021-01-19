First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

FQVLF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 68,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

