First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 2,031,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,753. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.